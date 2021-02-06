Celtics Rule Daniel Theis Out Of Remainder Of Game Vs. Clippers With Knee Soreness

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics already were shorthanded going into their game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

And were down one more player in the third quarter.

The C’s announced Daniel Theis would miss the remainder of the contest with right knee soreness.

#NEBHInjuryReport Daniel Theis (sore right knee) will not return tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 6, 2021

Jaylen Brown also is dealing with soreness in his knee, but head coach Brad Stevens deemed the guard as “day-to-day.”

Theis has been valuable to Boston this season, and losing him for any extended period of time certainly wouldn’t be good news.

