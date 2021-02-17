Why Celtics Were ‘Scared To Death’ To Double-Team Nikola Jokic

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics big men Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams were introduced to a unicorn Tuesday night.

Denver Nuggets do-it-all center Nikola Jokic put together a head-scratching, jaw-dropping performance at TD Garden despite what seemed to be very solid defense from Thompson and Williams.

Jokic scored a game-high 43 points on just 23 shots (16-for-23 from the field), doing everything he could to lead the visiting Nuggets over the Celtics. Boston, though, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 112-99 victory.

“I thought both those guys gave everything they had on Jokic,” Celtics head coach Brad Stevens told reporters after the game. “Jokic is a load. Obviously, with all the fakes, his ability to draw fouls, his able to score the ball and obviously his incredible passing ability. He is a tough, tough cover.”

Jokic scored 27 of his 43 points in the first half. He was 10-for-12 from the field including 3-for-3 from long range. But his ability as a passer, as Stevens explained, still made the Celtics very leery of throwing more defenders his way.