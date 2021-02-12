NESN Logo Sign In

Semi Ojeleye and Payton Pritchard had themselves a night, to say the least.

The duo dropped a combined 44 points in the Boston Celtics’ 120-106 win over the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night at TD Garden.

But it was their 3-pointers that put them in the Celtics’ history books.

Pritchard and Ojeleye became the first pair of C’s teammates to both make at least six shots from deep in one game, per Elias Sports.

After the game, Ojeleye had a very simple, yet pure reaction.

‘”Oh, wow,” he said, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

He further elaborated on his rookie teammate:

“He works so hard and I’m so happy for him. He deserves it,” Ojeleye said, via Fobes’ Chris Grenham. “He’s one of those guys you see always working in the gym. By the time you walk in there, he’s in a full sweat. So, I’m happy to see him do well.”

Pritchard has been an absolute delight to watch this season, and it doesn’t appear he’s missed a beat since returning from an MCL sprain.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images