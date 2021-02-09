Celtics Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will wrap up their five-game West Coast road trip with a tough customer.

Boston will be in Utah on Tuesday night for a tilt with the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Co. currently own the NBA’s best record at 19-5. The Jazz have won 15 of their last 16 heading into their matchup with the Celtics.

The C’s split the first four games of their road trip, earning wins over the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers while falling to the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.

Here is how to watch the Celtics-Jazz game online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: WatchTNT

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images