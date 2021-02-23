Celtics Vs. Mavericks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will try to rebound from their latest disappointing defeat Tuesday night in the Lone Star State.

Boston is set to visit the Dallas Mavericks two days after surrendering a 24-point lead in an overtime road loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. The C’s enter their matchup against Luka Doncic and Co. with a 15-15 record, currently good for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, the Mavs have been playing good basketball of late. Dallas has won five of its last six games.

Here’s how to watch the Celtics-Mavericks contest online and on TV:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

