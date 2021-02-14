Celtics Wrap: Boston Drops To .500 After Ugly Loss To Wizards

The Celtics fell to 13-13 with the loss while the Wizards improved to 7-17 with the victory.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Kemba Walker

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Semi Ojeleye

C: Daniel Theis

MORE UNINSPIRING BASKETBALL

The Celtics in the first quarter very much looked like a tired, struggling team playing a Sunday afternoon game on the road. Boston played a boring, uninspired brand of basketball, reflected by the scoreboard.

As a team, the Celtics shot 40.9 percent from the field, missed three free throws and turned the ball over seven times. They looked better toward the end of the frame, but the Wizards still entered the second quarter with a 29-22 advantage.

Brown led the way for the Celtics with 11 points while Walker chipped in with seven. Tatum scored zero points as his first-quarter struggles continued.

Washington was paced by Beal’s 11 points.

Really, it was plays like this that summed up for the first quarter for Boston:

The Celtics as a team managed just three assists in the first frame.

WASHINGTON DOMINATES

Not good.

The Celtics continued to play ugly basketball unworthy of your attention. Boston entered the game knowing full well that stopping Beal was the key to victory, but the Celtics nevertheless allowed the Wizards star to do whatever he wanted while scoring 18 first-half points.

Beal (12 PTS & 5-6 FGM) was nearly perfect in the 1st QTR! 😮 pic.twitter.com/y4YImQpYra — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 14, 2021

Rui Hachimura also had a solid first half for Washington, scoring nine points while pulling down four rebounds. Westbrook, despite clearly not being as explosive as he once was, still racked up six points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

Walker was a bright spot for Boston in the first half, scoring 15 points including two 3-pointers. Tatum finished his not-good-enough first half with four points.

Payton Pritchard also scored four points for the visitors, who closed the half with a 12-point deficit.

REALLY BAD… THEN KINDA GOOD… THEN REALLY BAD

The Celtics were disgraceful for much of the third quarter, with the Wizards at one point opening up a 24-point lead.

This awful showing from Tatum was the low point: