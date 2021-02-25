Celtics Wrap: Danilo Gallinari, Trae Young Lead Hawks To Blowout Win

What is there left to say about the Boston Celtics?
The Celtics lost their third straight game, falling to the Atlanta Hawks in a 127-112 verdict Wednesday at State Farm Arena.
The Hawks were incredible from 3-point range behind Danilo Gallinari and Trae Young. Gallinari was 10-for-12 from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 38 points while Young added 33 points on 12-for-23 from the field.
The Hawks shot 55 percent (23-for-42) from beyond the arc. They shot 52 percent from the floor.
The Celtics, though, let them get that hot. Boston allowed 40 first-quarter points en route to Atlanta’s 72 first-half points. The C’s trailed by 27 points in the second quarter and again in the third.
Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum was just 4-for-20 from the field while Jaylen Brown was 6-for-16. Brown scored a team-high 17 points while Jeff Teague (14), Tristan Thompson (13), Aaron Nesmith (13), Tatum (13), Carsen Edwards (11) and Tremont Waters (11) each had double figures.
The Celtics have now lost 14 of their last 21 games, including every one on their three-game road trip. Boston is 15-17 on the season while Atlanta moves to 14-18.
Here’s how it went down:
STARTING FIVE
PG: Jeff Teague
SG: Jaylen Brown
SF: Jayson Tatum
PF: Daniel Theis
C: Tristan Thompson
BRUTAL START
Boston allowed 40 points in the opening 12-minute period as the Hawks were a noteworthy 8-for-11 from 3-point range. It allowed Atlanta to take a 40-27 advantage.
The Celtics held Trae Young without a basket for the first six minutes before the All-Star guard scored 17 points over the final six.
Boston went scoreless over the final 2:11 of the quarter, too.
HAWKS CONTINUE RUN
Atlanta’s Trae Young scored 25 first-half points while Danillo Gallinari made each of his first seven 3-pointers. It helped the Hawks to a 72-49 lead at the half after extending their lead to as many as 27 (!!) points.
Young was 9-for-16 from the floor including 3-for-7 from long range. Gallinari, who scored 24 first-half points, was 8-for-10 from the field including 7-for-8 from 3-point land.
The Hawks finished the first half shooting 60 percent from the field and 62 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics, on the other hand, shot 41 percent from the field and an abysmal 12 percent from long range.
The only positive stats for the Celtics, who didn’t have a single player score double figures, were the fact that had five steals and only two turnovers.
Brown was 4-for-9, including 0-for-5 from three, with a team-high eight points. Thompson had eight points of his own on 4-for-7 from the field. Tatum was 2-for-11 from the field.
Atlanta was literally laughing at Boston, like this time Young threw it off Grant Williams’ back on an inbounds pass.
NO CHANGE
The Celtics looked capable of putting together an early run, and then a 9-0 stretch cut their deficit to 18, but the Hawks took a 21-point advantage, 99-78, heading into the fourth.
The Celtics were 3-for-23 from long range after three quarters. The Hawks were 19-for-33 (58 percent) from 3-point range.
Gallinari climbed to 32 points after three quarters while Young had 30, as well.
Brown scored nine points in the quarter to up his total to 17 while Tatum went into the final period with 11. The pair of All-Stars were 1-for-14 from 3-point range.
BRUTAL START, BRUTAL END
The game was never in doubt, but Atlanta made sure it never got interesting.
The 15-point loss doesn’t exactly speak to the blowout it was, either.
Some end of game notes: Boston shot 44 percent (42-for-95) from the field and 26 percent (8-for-31) from long rang.
PLAY OF THE GAME
The Celtics don’t deserve this highlight.
UP NEXT
The Celtics return to TD Garden after three away games to host the Indiana Pacers on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.