Celtics Wrap: Danilo Gallinari, Trae Young Lead Hawks To Blowout Win

What is there left to say about the Boston Celtics?

The Celtics lost their third straight game, falling to the Atlanta Hawks in a 127-112 verdict Wednesday at State Farm Arena.

The Hawks were incredible from 3-point range behind Danilo Gallinari and Trae Young. Gallinari was 10-for-12 from beyond the arc en route to a game-high 38 points while Young added 33 points on 12-for-23 from the field.

The Hawks shot 55 percent (23-for-42) from beyond the arc. They shot 52 percent from the floor.

The Celtics, though, let them get that hot. Boston allowed 40 first-quarter points en route to Atlanta’s 72 first-half points. The C’s trailed by 27 points in the second quarter and again in the third.

Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum was just 4-for-20 from the field while Jaylen Brown was 6-for-16. Brown scored a team-high 17 points while Jeff Teague (14), Tristan Thompson (13), Aaron Nesmith (13), Tatum (13), Carsen Edwards (11) and Tremont Waters (11) each had double figures.

The Celtics have now lost 14 of their last 21 games, including every one on their three-game road trip. Boston is 15-17 on the season while Atlanta moves to 14-18.

Here’s how it went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jeff Teague

SG: Jaylen Brown

SF: Jayson Tatum

PF: Daniel Theis

C: Tristan Thompson

BRUTAL START

Boston allowed 40 points in the opening 12-minute period as the Hawks were a noteworthy 8-for-11 from 3-point range. It allowed Atlanta to take a 40-27 advantage.

The Celtics held Trae Young without a basket for the first six minutes before the All-Star guard scored 17 points over the final six.

Boston went scoreless over the final 2:11 of the quarter, too.

HAWKS CONTINUE RUN

Atlanta’s Trae Young scored 25 first-half points while Danillo Gallinari made each of his first seven 3-pointers. It helped the Hawks to a 72-49 lead at the half after extending their lead to as many as 27 (!!) points.

Young was 9-for-16 from the floor including 3-for-7 from long range. Gallinari, who scored 24 first-half points, was 8-for-10 from the field including 7-for-8 from 3-point land.

Trae Young (25 PTS) and Danilo Gallinari (24 PTS) are the first pair of @ATLHawks teammates to score 20+ PTS each in the first half since Al Harrington and Joe Johnson (24 PTS each) on Dec. 16, 2005.

Trae: 25 PTS, 4 AST

The Hawks finished the first half shooting 60 percent from the field and 62 percent from 3-point range. The Celtics, on the other hand, shot 41 percent from the field and an abysmal 12 percent from long range.

The only positive stats for the Celtics, who didn’t have a single player score double figures, were the fact that had five steals and only two turnovers.

Brown was 4-for-9, including 0-for-5 from three, with a team-high eight points. Thompson had eight points of his own on 4-for-7 from the field. Tatum was 2-for-11 from the field.

Atlanta was literally laughing at Boston, like this time Young threw it off Grant Williams’ back on an inbounds pass.

NO CHANGE

The Celtics looked capable of putting together an early run, and then a 9-0 stretch cut their deficit to 18, but the Hawks took a 21-point advantage, 99-78, heading into the fourth.

The Celtics were 3-for-23 from long range after three quarters. The Hawks were 19-for-33 (58 percent) from 3-point range.