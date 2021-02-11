Chaim Bloom Knows Andrew Benintendi Trade ‘Tough’ For Red Sox Fans

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a trade late Wednesday night.

Boston traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for outfielder Franchy Cordero and two players to be named later. The Red Sox also received right-handed pitcher Josh Winckowski from the New York Mets, as well as another player to be named later.

Benintendi was a homegrown talent and fan-favorite in the outfield, something chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom acknowledged was “tough” and “painful” for the fans.

“For our fans, this is not the first time in the last year they’ve seen an important player leave,” he told reporters Wednesday night. “I know it’s tough, I know it’s painful … those memories aren’t going anywhere, that banner isn’t going anywhere.”

Bloom, of course, is referencing the trade made last February that sent Mookie Betts and David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Benintendi was a crucial part to the Red Sox’s 2018 World Series team, making a game-saving catch in the ninth inning of Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old struggled in Major League Baseball’s abbreviated 2020 season, batting just .103 with an RBI. Benintendi’s campaign was cut short due to a rib injury.

Bloom said he’s still optimistic Benintendi will be able to bounce back in 2021, but it won’t be in Boston.

