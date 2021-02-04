Chaim Bloom Says Bringing Jackie Bradley Jr. To Red Sox Has To Make Sense For Both Sides

NESN Logo Sign In

Jackie Bradley Jr. still is a free agent, but will he return to the Red Sox?

The center fielder has spent his first eight Major League Baseball seasons in Boston and has yet to sign with spring training right around the corner.

Bradley reportedly has garnered interest from the New York Mets, and reportedly is looking for a deal for at least four years.

It’s not quite clear just where the 2018 Gold Glove winner will end up, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was asked about the topic Thursday during a town hall with Sam Kennedy and Alex Cora.

“We’ve stayed in touch with him the whole time. We’d love to him back but obviously it has to work out short and long term for us and for him,” he said. “Emotionally speaking, I’d love for it to work out, but we’ll see.”

Bradley certainly would boost a teams defense. Despite his streakiness at the plate, he still knows how to flash the leather.

