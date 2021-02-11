Chaim Bloom Still Believes Red Sox ‘Can Be’ Playoff Team In 2021

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will look a bit different when the 2021 Major League Baseball season begins, but that isn’t stopping Chaim Bloom from having faith in his ball club.

Boston on Wednesday traded Andrew Benintendi to the Kansas City Royals in a three-team trade that included the New York Mets.

The Red Sox finished last in the American League East in 2020 and failed to reach the postseason for the second straight year. Still, Boston’s chief baseball officer believes the team can make a run.

“I think we can be,” Bloom told reporters Wednesday. “… A lot of things we’ve done this offseason have been done to add to the team in the short-term and long-term.”

Pitchers and catchers are set to report to spring training next week, with Opening Day slated for April 1 against the Baltimore Orioles.