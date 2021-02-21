Charlie Weis Emphatically Urges Patriots To Draft Mac Jones

NESN Logo Sign In

Charlie Weis is all-in on the Patriots taking Mac Jones in the draft, to say the least.

Jones, who led Alabama to a national championship last season, is a popular player among people mock-drafting for the Patriots. Some view Jones as a reach in the first round; others believe New England absolutely should take him with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Weis, a former Patriots offensive coordinator, belongs in the latter category.

Check out some of the things he said about Jones during a recent conversation with ESPN reporter Mike Reis:

“I don’t want to be one of those people telling them how they are dumbasses if they don’t do that,” Weis said. ” … What are the two most important components of a star quarterback? They have the ‘it’ factor. And they’re accurate. That’s who he was.”

Added Weis: “You talk about being around good players. Yeah, he was around good players. But playing on a team with a bunch of stars, who is the leader of the offense? He also had to make all those throws. I think the kid is an excellent quarterback. He has less holes than just about anybody.”

And then there’s this hot take:

“When you talk about Trevor Lawrence, what makes him so special is that he can do everything Mac Jones can and he’s athletic. (Justin) Fields, really good player. Zach Wilson, really good player. The kid from North Dakota State (Trey Lance), really good player.

“But this guy, (Jones), he’s the one making all the plays. All he does is win and throw completions.”

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Charlie Weis high on Mac Jones as Patriots QB option; franchise-tag window to open and potentially take top WRs/TEs off board for NE; Isaiah Wynn's 5th-year option; new playing field at Gillette etc.) https://t.co/ohV3f8vzqa — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 21, 2021

That might be the most effusive praise of Jones we’ve seen yet. It’s also fair to wonder whether Weis, who has long history with Bill Belichick, has spoken with the Patriots head coach about Jones.

So, will New England tab Jones as its quarterback of the future? We’ll have to wait a couple months to find out.

The 2021 NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 29.

