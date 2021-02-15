Check Out These Beautiful Photos Of Bruins-Flyers Lake Tahoe NHL Rink

NESN Logo Sign In

When the Bruins and Flyers square off near Lake Tahoe, they will play on perhaps the most picturesque rink the NHL ever has built.

Boston and Philadelphia are scheduled to meet Sunday for an NHL Outdoors game overlooking Lake Tahoe. The Bruins on Monday shared photos from the rink construction, and we think fans will be awfully impressed.

Check out these beautiful shots:

Sunday’s game will be played on the 18th fairway of the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nev., with no fans in attendance. The fan-less environment, combined with the incredible setting, should produce a truly unique experience for both the players and those watching at home.

The game also should be a great one. The Bruins and Flyers are among the the best teams in the NHL, though Boston is 4-0 against Philadelphia this season.

The Bruins on Saturday saw their five-game winning streak snapped by the New York Islanders. Boston’s final tune-up for its Lake Tahoe game will be Thursday, when it hosts the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

As for the Flyers, they’ve won six straight games in which they did not face the Bruins. They’ll host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images