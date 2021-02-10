Chiefs’ Britt Reid On Leave After Crash That Left 5-Year-Old Critical

NESN Logo Sign In

Britt Reid has been placed on administrative leave by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The news stems from last week’s car crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the team’s outside linebackers coach, admitted to consuming “2 to 3 drinks” before the crash, according to the Kansas City police department.

The Chiefs released a statement Tuesday, noting they have reached out to the family of the young girl.

“We remain in the process of gathering information on the incident, and we will continue to assist local authorities as requested,” the Chiefs said in a statement, via ESPN. “Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family. We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

Andy Reid revealed his son underwent surgery, but didn’t go into specifics.

