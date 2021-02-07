Chiefs Vs. Bucs Live Stream: Watch Super Bowl LV Online, On TV

It all comes down to this.

A champion for the 2020 NFL season will be crowned Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will square off in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Central Florida.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will try to become the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since the 2003-2004 Patriots. Those New England teams were quarterbacked by Tom Brady, who vies to lead the Bucs to their first Lombardi Trophy in nearly two decades.

Here’s how to watch Super Bowl LV online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images