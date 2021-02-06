Child Involved In Accident With Chiefs Assistant, Andy Reid’s Son Remains Critical

The son of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach was in an accident Thursday night involving two other cars.
According to a police report, Britt Reid struck a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 435 in Kansas City before hitting a second car, and the incident sent a 5-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Apparently, the child remains in critical condition on Saturday.
The Chiefs assistant admitted to drinking prior to the crash, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the child victim and can be found here.