Child Involved In Accident With Chiefs Assistant, Andy Reid’s Son Remains Critical

NESN Logo Sign In

The son of Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs outside linebackers coach was in an accident Thursday night involving two other cars.

According to a police report, Britt Reid struck a disabled vehicle on the side of Interstate 435 in Kansas City before hitting a second car, and the incident sent a 5-year-old child to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Apparently, the child remains in critical condition on Saturday.

The 5-year-old who was injured in the accident involving Britt Reid remains in critical condition this afternoon, according to KCPD. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) February 6, 2021

Per KCPD, the child victim in the car crash involving #Chiefs OLBs coach Britt Reid is still in critical condition. They declined further comment because "it is under investigation and we do not want to taint that. We treat each case with respect regardless of who is involved." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2021

The Chiefs assistant admitted to drinking prior to the crash, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the child victim and can be found here.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images