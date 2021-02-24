Chris Godwin Details How He’s Approaching His Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Depending on who does and does not receive the franchise tag this offseason, it could be a robust wide receiver free agency class — one that will feature Chris Godwin, among others.

Kenny Golladay and Allen Robinson, two candidates to be tagged, could hit the market. So, too, will JuJu Smith-Schuster and Will Fuller.

In other words, teams will have options. But a case could be made that Godwin is the grand prize among pass-catchers, even though 2020 was somewhat of a down year for him.

Godwin obviously has a good thing going with the Buccaneers, but a cap crunch in Tampa Bay might leave the Bucs with no choice but to let him walk.

Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show”, Godwin detailed how he plans to approach his free agency.

“The goal obviously is to get paid, right? But, at the same time, I’m not stupid,” Godwin said, via NFL.com. “I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I’m going to be miserable for some years to come just for a couple extra dollars. I think my happiness is paramount in all of this and part of that happiness is winning. Just having a bunch of different guys on the offensive side that can make your job a little bit easier but also give you the best chance to win is something that I’m strongly considering. It’s a big reason why I want to be here. I know I can trust my dogs when it’s time to go to battle.”

Godwin’s take sounds awfully similar to Hunter Henry’s. They want to get paid, but they’re not going to play with a bad quarterback.

The signal-caller market has a lot more supply than demand right now. It’ll be interesting to see if teams try to get their situation under center taken care of before the start of the new league year so they can convince players like Godwin to sign.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images