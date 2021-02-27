NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Sale is working his way back from Tommy John surgery that shut him down for all of last year.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher has dealt with nagging ailments in recent seasons, but the hope is the procedure will get him back on track for many to come.

The lefty starter mentioned wanting to one day retire with the Red Sox, but not necessarily any time soon. Apparently his time in Boston, and getting to watch Tom Brady up close for a few years, has him inspired and hungry for more World Series titles.

In an interview on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show” on Friday, Sale marveled at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

“Any normal person would think (winning seven Super Bowls is) impossible, but with Tom Brady we’ve seen anything is possible,” Sale said. “So, yes it’s shocking. But because it’s Tom Brady, no not really. The guy is on another level now. I think he just put himself on a completely different level than any other, for sure any football player, but probably any other athlete ever. That was impressive.

“To do what Tom Brady does at that age, and what he has done, that will be hard to replicate. It’s hard not to be in awe of what he does and be inspired to be that.”

Sale is expected to miss a portion of the season, but when he’s back in the rotation, we’ll see how he’s able to channel his inner TB12.

