NESN Logo Sign In

Here’s the crazy thing about this NFL offseason: Each move involving a quarterback — via trade, free agency or the draft — figures to have a trickle-down effect across the league.

It’s a classic case of “QB Dominoes,” as FS1’s Colin Cowherd describes it, and it could make for an unpredictable few months.

Cowherd recently explained how Deshaun Watson landing with the San Francisco 49ers ultimately would pave the way for Jimmy Garoppolo to rejoin the New England Patriots.

It appears Cowherd’s stance has changed, however, as he now believes the Carolina Panthers will land Watson, with the Houston Texans acquiring quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Christian McCaffrey and a bundle of first-round draft picks in return.

Cowherd on Tuesday laid out a step-by-step summary of what exactly this blockbuster would mean for the NFL quarterback market.