Colts Receiver Refuses To Give Up No. 11 For Carson Wentz

When the Colts take the field next season, Michael Pittman Jr., not Carson Wentz, will be wearing No. 11.

Pittman, coming off a solid rookie campaign in Indianapolis, apparently won’t give up his jersey number for Wentz, whom the Colts acquired last week in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. However, it sounds as if there is no bad blood between the young wideout and the franchise’s new star quarterback.

“Yeah, so I spoke to (Wentz) and he was just seeing how locked in I was to No. 11,” Pittman recently told TMZ Sports. “And I told him I was locked in — and he was like, ‘That’s cool, bro, because I’m probably gonna switch anyway.’ “

Added Pittman: “He asked me very respectfully and I just appreciated him for that. I think he’s a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that.”

Don’t expect Pittman to change his mind any time soon.

“I am No. 11,” the 23-year-old said. ” … I don’t think there’s any deal that is gonna be done.”

Well, that settles that.

That Wentz apparently isn’t demanding Pittman hand over the number probably is for the best. All indications are the 28-year-old wasn’t well-liked in the Eagles locker room. In particular, Wentz seemingly has a significant accountability problem that needs correcting.

As for Pittman, he stands to enjoy a breakout season in 2021 if he can develop a strong chemistry with Wentz. In 13 games last season, the second-round pick caught 40 balls for 503 yards to go along with one touchdown reception.

