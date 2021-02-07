Commercial May Explain Why Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Went To Buccaneers

NESN Logo Sign In

New England Patriots fans won’t forget where they were when they heard Tom Brady was leaving in free agency to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

… Or where they were when they learned Rob Gronkowski was coming out of retirement to join him.

Sure, Brady leaving was always a possibility in fans’ minds, but the destination did take some by surprise. Especially for those who weren’t obsessively following rumors and speculation. And surely no one anticipated Gronkowski following him.

Now, it looks like we finally have an idea of how the two future Hall of Famers convened their plan.

In a new T-Mobile commercial shared by the quarterback on Saturday, Brady revealed that he and Gronk taking their talents to Tampa Bay may actually have been because of a misunderstanding thanks to poor cell phone reception?

See for yourself:

Regardless of what brought them down there, Brady and Gronkowski will go for yet another Super Bowl on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kick off is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images