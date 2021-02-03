Complete Schedule For 2021 Black History Month ‘My Story’ Episodes

Every player has a story. For many Black athletes in the world of sports, that story is one of obstacles, struggle, determination and triumph.
Join NESN as we attempt to tell these stories in all-new special episodes of “My Story,” where prominent figures with ties to Boston and New England sports share their stories, in their own words.
Schedule subject to change.
|Air date
|Time
|Subject
|Tuesday, Feb. 2
|8 p.m. ET
|McCourty Brothers
|Tuesday, Feb. 9
|8 p.m. ET
|Dana Barros
|Tuesday, Feb. 16
|8 p.m. ET
|James and Joe Jones
|Tuesday, Feb. 23
|8 p.m. ET
|Pumpsie Green