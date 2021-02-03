Complete Schedule For 2021 Black History Month ‘My Story’ Episodes

Find out when to catch each new episode on NESN

Every player has a story. For many Black athletes in the world of sports, that story is one of obstacles, struggle, determination and triumph.

Join NESN as we attempt to tell these stories in all-new special episodes of “My Story,” where prominent figures with ties to Boston and New England sports share their stories, in their own words.

Schedule subject to change.

Air date Time Subject
Tuesday, Feb. 2 8 p.m. ET McCourty Brothers
Tuesday, Feb. 9 8 p.m. ET Dana Barros
Tuesday, Feb. 16 8 p.m. ET James and Joe Jones
Tuesday, Feb. 23 8 p.m. ET Pumpsie Green

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

