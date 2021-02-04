CT Sun Officially Re-Sign Jasmine Thomas To Multi-Year Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Jasmine Thomas officially is back with the Connecticut Sun.

The team announced Thursday it re-signed Jasmine Thomas to a multi-year deal. The deal was reported earlier this week by Winsidr’s Rachel Galligan.

Thomas has agreed to a three-year contract that increases from $185,000 in Year 1 to $190,000 in Year 3, per Galligan.

“I’m happy to continue my career with the Sun,” Thomas said via the team’s statement. “I value the relationships I’ve built over the years with my teammates, coaches, front office and the Tribe. Connecticut feels like home for me and I’m determined to help bring that first championship to the organization. We’ve been too close; I couldn’t stop now.”

Thomas has found plenty of success during her first six seasons with the Sun. She’s averaged 11.3 points, three rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game during that span on top of a 2017 All-Star nod and three All-Defensive First Team awards from 2017 to 2019.

“Jasmine has been our consistent and reliable leader on and off the court during our era of success,” Sun head coach and general manager Curt Miller said. “She is a true professional with her preparation and effort. She impacts the game at both ends of the court and has a contagious will to win. I am excited to continue on our journey together.”

