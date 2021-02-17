Ex-Red Sox Reliever Brandon Workman Reportedly Signs With Cubs

The Cubs reportedly are bolstering their bullpen with a player some believed was bound for a Red Sox reunion.
Chicago on Wednesday agreed to a one-year deal with relief pitcher Brandon Workman, according to multiple reports. The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney was first to report details of the contract, which guarantees Workman $1 million and potentially could pay him as much as $3 million.
Here’s everything you need to know:
Boston reportedly had interest in a potential reunion with Workman, who was an effective reliever during his days with the Red Sox.
Workman spent the first seven-plus years of his Major League Baseball career in Boston, and even served as the Red Sox’s primary closer in 2019 and part of the 2020 campaign. He was moved to the Phillies last season before the trade deadline. Workman struggled mightily in Philadelphia, going 1-4 with a 6.92 ERA in 14 appearances for a team that experienced across-the-board disappointment.
Still just 32 years old, Workman has an opportunity to revive his career with the Cubs. When he has command of his curveball, Workman can be a devastating right-handed reliever.
Exhibit A: In 2019, Workman posted a 1.88 ERA with 16 saves in 73 appearances.