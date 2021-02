NESN Logo Sign In

The Dallas Cowboys have a little explaining to do.

The team released its trailer for the 2021 NFL season shortly after Super Bow lLV concluded Sunday night. The 30-second video highlighted some of the wildest moments in franchise history as the team aims to turn things around after finishing 6-10 in 2020.

The only problem? Dak Prescott was nowhere to be found.

Here’s the video in question.

Woof.

Considering the history between the two sides, this definitely isn’t a good look.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images