Dan Orlovsky Spoke With Matthew Stafford, Heard No Anti-Patriots Talk

Multiple reports over the past week indicate that Matthew Stafford wanted nothing to do with a trade to the Patriots. Stafford, who eventually was dealt to the Los Angeles Rams, reportedly prohibited the Detroit Lions from from moving him to New England.

And though we have no good reasons to question those reports, Dan Orlovsky on Thursday offered insights that might change the narrative.

The former NFL quarterback and current ESPN analyst, appearing on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe Show,” revealed that Stafford offered no anti-Patriots talk during a recent conversation with Orlovsky. Obviously, that Stafford didn’t go out of his way to bash the Patriots hardly precludes him from internally rejecting the idea of playing in New England.

“First of all, Matthew’s one of my dear friends,” Orlovsky, who backed up Stafford for three years, said, via WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin. “I talked to him about this whole process often. He never once mentioned anything in terms of not wanting to go to New England to me. He was very clear with what was going on and who the teams were that were involved. He certainly had preferred destinations, but never once, like even in joking, said, ‘I ain’t going to New England.’ So he never shared that information with me.”

We had @danorlovsky7 on today and he disagreed with @TedyBruschi's assessment of Matthew Stafford not being "tough enough" to play for #Patriots.



Watch Dan's full answer on his friend Matt Stafford 👇



Full interview: https://t.co/bhqndYor3p@DaleEArnold @Keefe21 @JumboHart pic.twitter.com/lI9qQACYvH — Dale & Keefe (@DaleKeefeWEEI) February 4, 2021

Make of that what you will.

Stafford has faced criticism for his apparent refusal to play for Bill Belichick, with Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi among the many questioning the 32-year-old’s toughness. Orlovsky passionately refuted that notion during his WEEI appearance.

