No longer competing on asphalt, Danica Patrick recently took her first crack at racing down the slopes.

And, well, she has some work to do.

Patrick on Wednesday Instagrammed a video from her first day on skis. The clip shows the retired NASCAR star taking it real slow while going down whatever mountain she was on.

Take a look:

Day one or one day.



Today was day one. ⛷

Keep at it, Danica.

In other NASCAR-related news, the 2021 Cup Series season will kick off Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500. The “Great American Race” will see a limited number of fans attend Daytona International Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images