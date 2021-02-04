Danica Patrick Took It Real Slow During First Day On Skis

No longer competing on asphalt, Danica Patrick recently took her first crack at racing down the slopes.
And, well, she has some work to do.
Patrick on Wednesday Instagrammed a video from her first day on skis. The clip shows the retired NASCAR star taking it real slow while going down whatever mountain she was on.
Take a look:
Day one or one day.
Today was day one. ⛷
Keep at it, Danica.
In other NASCAR-related news, the 2021 Cup Series season will kick off Feb. 14 with the Daytona 500. The “Great American Race” will see a limited number of fans attend Daytona International Speedway.