Daniel Theis ‘Questionable’ For Celtics-Nuggets With Sprained Finger

The injury bug just won’t leave the Celtics alone.

Boston announced Monday that Daniel Theis is questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets with a right index finger sprain.

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) and Romeo Langford (wrist), of course, remain out.

Like it or not, Theis has been one of the more consistent players for the C’s of late. But this injury, while not ideal, hopefully shouldn’t impact him or the team long term.

Losing any consistency, however, is the last thing Boston needs amid its current skid. The team’s biggest names — Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker — have struggled to find their collective groove this season, especially with players rotating in and out of the lineup due to injury (and COVID-19).

For now, though, we await Theis’ fate.

