Free Agent David Andrews Answers Question About Staying With Patriots

Make no mistake: David Andrews has been one of the the most important members of the Patriots since he entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent.

But Andrews, now one of the best centers in the NFL, is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. As such, his future in New England very much is up in the air.

So, where’s his head at? Does Andrews want to remain with the Patriots?

The 28-year-old recently addressed the topic while responding to a question from one of his Instagram followers.

“We would love to stay,” Andrews wrote in a post to his Instagram story. “New England is our home but we are up for anything.”

Obviously, that leaves the door wide open for Andrews to leave the Patriots in free agency. At the same time, the vast majority of NFL players have similar mindsets when entering free agency.

Of course, the Patriots could elect to place the franchise tag on their star center. Considering Andrews’s importance to the offense, it’s hard to imagine New England allowing him leave. At the same time, it’s equally difficult to imagine the Patriots spending significant free agency money on two non-tackle offensive linemen (Joe Thuney also is a free agent).

So, one of them likely is gone.

