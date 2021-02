NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins will play the rest of their game against the New Jersey Devils shorthanded.

The B’s announced David Krejci would not return to action after suffering a lower-body injury.

David Krejci (lower body) will not return to tonight's game. #NHLBruins — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 19, 2021

It’s unclear when Krejci suffered the injury.

The second line center skated in just one shift in the second period that lasted nine seconds.