David Ortiz Drops Message For Red Sox At Start Of Spring Training

NESN Logo Sign In

David Ortiz is well aware that Boston Red Sox fans deserve better than what they got in 2020.

Hope springs eternal, as they say, when the Red Sox show up to Ft. Myers, Fla. in February. The roster is retooled, the pitching staff better, and there is reason for optimism that Boston could be a far better team in 2021.

With camp underway, the Red Sox shared some images from their preseason photoshoot. On that Instagram post, Big Papi left a message for the team.

Wrote Ortiz: “@redsox boys let give the fans what they deserve 🔥🔥🔥”

The first chance we’ll have to see the Sox in action comes this Sunday, as they’ll face the Minnesota Twins in Boston’s first Grapefruit League game.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images