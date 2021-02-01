David Ortiz Pays Tribute To Dustin Pedroia With Thoughtful Instagram

It’s clear that David Ortiz thinks the world of Dustin Pedroia.

The Boston Red Sox legend offered a lengthy, colorful statement on Pedroia, who announced his retirement Monday morning. Ortiz followed up those remarks with a touching Instagram post honoring his longtime Red Sox teammate.

Take a look:

Happy, Thankful, Grateful and proud to had been your teammate for so many years, memories are for ever. Thank you Dustin aka peewee love you and enjoy your retirement. @redsox #dustinpedroia

Pedroia retired as arguably the best second baseman in Red Sox history, as well as a borderline Hall of Famer. His Boston career featured no shortage of iconic moments.

Perhaps most important, Pedroia earned the respect of everyone he played with and against.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images