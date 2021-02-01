David Ortiz Pays Tribute To Dustin Pedroia With Thoughtful Instagram

It’s clear that David Ortiz thinks the world of Dustin Pedroia.
The Boston Red Sox legend offered a lengthy, colorful statement on Pedroia, who announced his retirement Monday morning. Ortiz followed up those remarks with a touching Instagram post honoring his longtime Red Sox teammate.
Take a look:
Happy, Thankful, Grateful and proud to had been your teammate for so many years, memories are for ever. Thank you Dustin aka peewee love you and enjoy your retirement. @redsox #dustinpedroia
Pedroia retired as arguably the best second baseman in Red Sox history, as well as a borderline Hall of Famer. His Boston career featured no shortage of iconic moments.
Perhaps most important, Pedroia earned the respect of everyone he played with and against.