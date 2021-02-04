David Pastrnak Breaks Down Why He Got Puck To Patrice Bergeron In Bruins’ OT Win

David Pastrnak had a chance to amass his fourth goal of the night, but elected to get Patrice Bergeron in on the fun.

The Boston Bruins (stop us if you’ve heard this before) came from behind to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

Pastrnak had a heck of a night for the Black and Gold, scoring a hat trick en route to the win.

But with the game on his stick, he made sure his linemate put the puck in the back of the net, giving Bergeron a nice four-point night.

So, take us through the play, Pasta.