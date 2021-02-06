David Pastrnak Has Been Goal Scoring Machine Since Returning From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak has been unstoppable since returning from injury.

The young Boston Bruins right-winger seemingly hasn’t missed a step. After missing the Bruins’ first seven games due to a hip injury, Pasta already has lit the lamp five times in his three games so far in 2021 to go along with two assists.

Three of Pastrnak’s five goals game in an impressive hat trick performance Wednesday as the Bruins took down the Philadelphia Flyers.

For more on his ninth career hat trick, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images