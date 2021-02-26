David Pastrnak Shined On NHL’s Brightest Stage During Lake Tahoe Clash

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were one of the few lucky NHL teams to take the ice at Lake Tahoe, and David Pastrnak made the most of his opportunity.

Pastrnak made his presence felt almost immediately by netting his first goal of the night roughly a minute into the game with the Philadelphia Flyers.

He wouldn’t stop there, though. The 24-year-old went on to light the lamp two more times in the team’s blow-out win en route to his second hat trick of the season and 11th of his young career.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images