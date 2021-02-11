Daytona Duels Lineups: Here’s Running Order For Thursday’s NASCAR Races

NESN Logo Sign In

NASCAR’s finest teams will set the stage for the “Great American Race.”

The Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway will take place Thursday night. The finishing orders of the two races determine teams’ starting positions for the the Daytona 500, which will take place Sunday.

Here’s the complete running order for the Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway:

Duel No. 1

1. Alex Bowman

2. Aric Almirola

3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4. Christopher Bell

5. Ryan Preece

6. Daniel Suarez

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Kyle Larson

9. Matt DiBenedetto

10. Austin Cindric

11. Joey Logano

12. Ryan Newman

13. Cole Custer

14. Michael McDowell

15. Erik Jones

16. Tyler Reddick

17. Ty Dillon

18. Jamie McMurray

19. Quin Houff

20. Timmy Hill

21. Cody Ware

22. Josh Bilicki

Duel No. 2

1. William Byron

2. Bubba Wallace

3. Kevin Harvick

4. Austin Dillon

5. Chase Elliott

6. David Ragan

7. Kurt Busch

8. Kyle Busch

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Kaz Grala

11. Chase Briscoe

12. Ross Chastain

13. Brad Keselowski

14. Martin Truex Jr.

15. Chris Buescher

16. Anthony Alfredo

17. Corey LaJoie

18. Garrett Smithley

19. BJ McLeod

20. Joey Gase

21. Derrike Cope

22. Noah Gragson

The Daytona Duels are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images