Daytona Duels Lineups: Here’s Running Order For Thursday’s NASCAR Races

NASCAR’s finest teams will set the stage for the “Great American Race.”
The Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway will take place Thursday night. The finishing orders of the two races determine teams’ starting positions for the the Daytona 500, which will take place Sunday.
Here’s the complete running order for the Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway:
Duel No. 1
1. Alex Bowman
2. Aric Almirola
3. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
4. Christopher Bell
5. Ryan Preece
6. Daniel Suarez
7. Denny Hamlin
8. Kyle Larson
9. Matt DiBenedetto
10. Austin Cindric
11. Joey Logano
12. Ryan Newman
13. Cole Custer
14. Michael McDowell
15. Erik Jones
16. Tyler Reddick
17. Ty Dillon
18. Jamie McMurray
19. Quin Houff
20. Timmy Hill
21. Cody Ware
22. Josh Bilicki
Duel No. 2
1. William Byron
2. Bubba Wallace
3. Kevin Harvick
4. Austin Dillon
5. Chase Elliott
6. David Ragan
7. Kurt Busch
8. Kyle Busch
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Kaz Grala
11. Chase Briscoe
12. Ross Chastain
13. Brad Keselowski
14. Martin Truex Jr.
15. Chris Buescher
16. Anthony Alfredo
17. Corey LaJoie
18. Garrett Smithley
19. BJ McLeod
20. Joey Gase
21. Derrike Cope
22. Noah Gragson
The Daytona Duels are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.