Deshaun Watson Fires Off Vague Tweet Amid Trade Hysteria

We’ve reached the stage of the Deshaun Watson trade bleep-storm where just about anything the star quarterback does is newsworthy.

As you surely have heard by now, Watson reportedly wants to be traded away from the Houston Texans. Upset with the direction and decision-making of the franchise, the 25-year-old reportedly is willing to do whatever is necessary to ensure he never spends another day in a Texans uniform.

Houston reportedly remains intent on repairing its relationship with Watson, but most insiders expect their efforts to wind up fruitless.

That brings us to this tweet, which Watson fired off Thursday morning:

Loyalty is everything. Don't you EVER forget it. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) February 25, 2021

Let’s proceed as if Watson is referring to his desire for a trade.

Who is this tweet directed toward? The safe money is on the franchise, which Watson reportedly believes betrayed his trust. But he also could be calling out Texans fans, many of whom turned on Watson after his trade request.

Speaking of quarterback trade hysteria, there is quite the drama brewing up in Seattle.

