Deshaun Watson is swallowed up in the NFL rumor mill at the moment.

But the Houston Texans quarterback clearly hasn’t lost sight of things beyond the gridiron.

Watson recently teamed up with Lefty’s Cheesesteaks to provide Houston police officers with meals during Texas’ unprecedented arctic blast, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.

Twenty people have died in Texas since the massive winter storm struck the region, per CBS News. Roughly 325,000 customers still remain without power.

Watson reportedly submitted a formal trade request to the Texans in late January. But that hasn’t stopped him from giving back to the community he’s represented for four seasons.

