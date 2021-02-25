NESN Logo Sign In

Desahun Watson isn’t budging whatsoever.

The Houston Texans quarterback met with Houston’s new head coach David Culley last Friday, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

During that meeting, Watson once again expressed his desire to be traded. He still does not plan to play for the Texans again.

Watson has been urging the Texans to let him go since the NFL regular season concluded. Houston reportedly still wants to try and repair the relationship, but if the tweet he posted Thursday is any indication of where he stands on the issue, there’s still lots of room for improvement there.

Now, one friend has suggested Watson is considering sitting out until he’s moved, according to NFL Media’s Michael Giardi. Should the team cave, Watson reportedly would approve trades to the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Watson reportedly submitted a formal trade request to the team in late January. But will he get his way?

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images