NFL Rumors: Deshaun Watson Has These Two Teams Atop His Wish List

Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. And he reportedly has two particular destinations in mind.

The Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers are “at the top of (Watson’s) list,” a source told Tyler Dunne of Go Long.

Dunne laid out a potential Dolphins trade package that includes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the third and 18th overall picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and Miami’s first-rounder in 2022. The Niners, he speculated, could “dangle a package of talented players in a deal.”

“Given the circumstances, it’s actually a damn good situation to be in if you’re Houston,” Dunne wrote Friday. “It’s a chance to instantly rebuild.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Friday the quarterback also is “intrigued by” the Denver Broncos.

Watson, a 25-year-old superstar quarterback who’s fed up with the current state of the franchise that drafted him, reportedly requested a trade from the Texans weeks ago. A “source close to the QB” told Dunne there is “zero chance the Texans will be able to convince Watson to play.”

Watson’s contract includes a no-trade clause, giving him veto power in any potential negotiations with other teams.

New Texans general manager Nick Caserio, meanwhile, said last month the team had “zero interest” in trading Watson. Houston already has parted ways with one franchise cornerstone since Caserio’s hire, granting former NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt his release Friday.

