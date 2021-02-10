Devin White Makes Unique Request After Bucs Win Super Bowl LV

NESN Logo Sign In

Super Bowl celebrations often include popping a bottle of champagne or lighting up a victory cigar.

Devin White, however, has something else in mind.

White and the Buccaneers on Sunday night throttled Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Two days removed from Tampa Bay’s impressive victory over Kansas City at Raymond James Stadium, White reached out to Bucs general manager Jason Licht with an unusual request.

Yo @jasonrlicht can me & Dream get that victory lap with the trophy around the stadium before we hit the road ? #GETLIVESTABLES 🤠🏇 — DEVIN WHITE (@DevinWhite__40) February 9, 2021

Who is Dream, you ask? She’s the Bucs linebacker’s horse.

And luckily for White, it sounds like his wish will be fulfilled.

White certainly did earn it. The second-year pro led all defensive players with eight tackles, including two tackles for loss. White also put the final nail in the Chiefs’ coffin when he intercepted Mahomes late in the fourth quarter.

But while White and Dream eventually will have their victory lap, the 22-year-old will be celebrating with a different form of transportation Wednesday. The Super Bowl LV champs are set to have a boat parade in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images