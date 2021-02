NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady has played with hundreds of athletes throughout his illustrious NFL career, including some of the game’s biggest names.

Dez Bryant, however, did not get a chance to compete on the same team of TB12 during his career. But he certainly wishes he had.

The veteran wide receiver made this perfectly clear Sunday via Twitter as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers built their lead on the Kansas City Chiefs In Super Bowl LV.

“I hate I never got to play with Brady… I mean that,” he wrote.

I hate I never got to play with Brady… I mean that — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) February 8, 2021

Understandable.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images