Did Dak Prescott Instagram Activity Reveal QB’s Preferred Team?

The Dak Prescott saga in Dallas might prove to be no saga at all.

The football world seems to be viewing Prescott’s NFL future as very much uncertain. The 27-year-old played under the franchise tag for the 2020 season in which he was limited to five games due to a serious leg injury. Prescott now needs a new deal, and only one other quarterback in league history has been franchise tagged in consecutive years.

The Cowboys won’t be able to retain Prescott for cheap, even after the two-time Pro Bowl selection’s injury. But Dallas might have a leg-up on the competition to sign Prescott this offseason, as it appears the signal-caller prefers to stay with America’s Team.

Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin recently shared a photo with Prescott on Instagram accompanied with the caption, “Wanna run it back in a few months?” Prescott proceeded to share the post on his Instagram story while adding, “That’s the only way I see it.”

Prescott should want to stay with the Cowboys. He has an embarrassment of riches in his arsenal, including the likes of Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and budding star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Dallas also plays in arguably the most winnable division in all of football, which was claimed by the 7-9 Washington Football Team in 2020.