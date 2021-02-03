Don Sweeney Named Team Canada Assistant GM For 2022 Olympics

Don Sweeney will have a hand in selecting the team that likely will be pegged as the favorites in Beijing next year.

The Boston Bruins general manager on Wednesday was named Team Canada’s assistant GM for the 2022 Beijing Olympics. St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong was named Team Canada’s GM.

As is the case pretty much every Olympics, the Canadians figure to be one of, if not the top team entering the tournament. In terms of current Bruins eligible for the roster, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand seem like likely candidates for the Team Canada squad.

This will be the first time NHL players and staff have taken part in the Olympics since 2014. The league did not allow players to play in the Olympics in 2018, but that was renegotiated in the new CBA passed last summer.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images