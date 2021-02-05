Dr. Anthony Fauci To Make Special Appearance At Super Bowl LV

The big game kicks off Sunday

by

One of the United States’ top doctors will make a special appearance at the NFL’s big game on Sunday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci will appear virtually at Super Bowl LV, where he will express his “profound gratitude” to 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers, per the league.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has led the country’s effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic for the last year.

25,000 fans will be permitted to attend the event in person, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More Football:

NFL Rumors: Eagles Getting Calls On Carson Wentz; One Team Linked To QB

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related