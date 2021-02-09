Eagles’ Carson Wentz Reportedly ‘Prefers’ Trade To This Team

NESN Logo Sign In

If Carson Wentz has it his way, he’ll reunite with a familiar face.

While the Wentz sweepstakes are moving slower than expected, the quarterback’s days in Philadelphia appear to be numbered. As Wentz rumors swirl, two teams have emerged as his most likely landing spots: the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears.

The 28-year-old “prefers” a trade to the Colts, according to Chris Simms, who was told by “people he trusts” that Indianapolis’ situation appeals to Wentz.

Simms’ report certainly isn’t a stunner. A trade to Indy would allow Wentz to team back up with head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator in the 2017 season Wentz might have won league MVP had he stayed healthy. Furthermore, the Colts boast a strong rushing attack and one of the better defenses in football.

Indianapolis was a playoff team in 2020 with a very limited Philip Rivers under center. If Wentz is able to recapture the magic he had a few years ago, the Colts could become the team to beat in the AFC South with the 2016 No. 2 overall pick leading the offense.