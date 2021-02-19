Eduardo Rodriguez Has Blunt Message For Red Sox Doubters

NESN Logo Sign In

Eduardo Rodriguez has no time for your takes that the Boston Red Sox won’t be competitive in 2021.

Alex Cora already laid the groundwork for how the Red Sox will approach the season: Like a team that thinks it can make the playoffs.

And on Friday afternoon, Rodriguez — who is 100 percent after missing last season due to COVID-19 and myocarditis — issued a blunt message to those who don’t believe in the Red Sox.

“Don’t sleep on us,” the southpaw said.

While last year obviously was a disappointment, the roster underwent something of an overhaul this offseason. Adam Ottavino, Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Andriese and Garrett Richards are among the pitching additions. They get Rodriguez, and likely Chris Sale at a later date, back this season.

Plus, they’ve made some nice additions in Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and (reportedly) Marwin Gonzalez.

So in other words, Boston should bounce back this season. To what extent obviously remains to be seen, but it sounds like within the clubhouse they believe they have a competitive squad.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images