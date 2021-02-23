NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Thomas, like so many others around the sports world, is dealing with a heavy heart Tuesday.

Tiger Woods on Tuesday was involved in a single-car accident in Los Angeles. Woods, according to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, needed to be extracted from his “majorly damaged” vehicle via the jaws of life.

News of Woods’ accident broke as fellow PGA star Justin Thomas was meeting with the media two days ahead of WGC-Workday Championship’s first round. Thomas needed to hold back tears as he expressed sympathy for Woods’ two children.

“…It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident and I just hope he’s all right,” Woods said, per a video shared by Bleacher Report. “Just worried for his kids, you know? I’m sure they’re struggling.”

"I just hope he’s alright. Just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling"



Justin Thomas holds back tears talking about Tiger's car crash 🙏



(via @ByTheFlagstick)pic.twitter.com/LIkkzWeC0X — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2021

Fortunately for Woods and his family, the injuries the golfer sustained in the accident are not life-threatening. The 45-year-old after the crash was transported to a local hospital, where he promptly underwent surgery to address his “multiple leg injuries,” per Mark Steinberg, Woods’ agent.

NESN.com will provide more details on Woods’ situation as they file in.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images