Enjoy This Photo Of Cam Newton Posing With Dozen Donuts From Dunkin’

NESN Logo Sign In

It is not beneath Cam Newton to indulge in one of America’s favorite pastries.

If you follow Newton on Instagram, you’ll notice a trend. Every Friday, he takes his kids out for donuts, pointing out that because Friday’s are “so sweet” you should treat yourself.

And like a guy who just spent the last year in New England, his donut journey Friday took him to a Dunkin’.

That led to a pretty iconic photo, which he shared on Instagram.

Love that.

And while that tendency suggests Newton has turned into a full-fledged Bostonian, it does not mean that a return to Foxboro is imminent. Opinions thus far into the offseason are mixed as to whether or not the Patriots will bring back the quarterback, who is a free agent.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images