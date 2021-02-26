Enjoy This Video Of Jason Varitek In Full Gear Catching Bullpen

NESN Logo Sign In

Jason Varitek still has it.

OK, maybe not. But nevertheless, the 48-year-old did the Boston Red Sox a solid and strapped the gear back on Friday morning.

Sox spring training is in full swing, and while Boston has a ton of catchers at camp, there certainly isn’t enough for every pitcher (obviously).

While it’s unclear what necessitated the Red Sox’s need to put ‘Tek back behind the plate, they nevertheless shared a clip of him briefly backstopping a bullpen session.

Enjoy.