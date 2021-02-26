Enjoy This Video Of Jason Varitek In Full Gear Catching Bullpen

Jason Varitek still has it.
OK, maybe not. But nevertheless, the 48-year-old did the Boston Red Sox a solid and strapped the gear back on Friday morning.
Sox spring training is in full swing, and while Boston has a ton of catchers at camp, there certainly isn’t enough for every pitcher (obviously).
While it’s unclear what necessitated the Red Sox’s need to put ‘Tek back behind the plate, they nevertheless shared a clip of him briefly backstopping a bullpen session.
Enjoy.
We don’t blame him for deciding the typical catcher’s squat was a little too much at this stage in his life.
The Red Sox play their first Grapefruit League game Sunday (it’s on NESN, by the way). We’ll keep you posted if they plan to put the captain in the lineup.